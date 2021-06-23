Odisha Health Dept Expresses Concern Over COVID Delta Plus Variant

Bhubaneswar: As the active cases have decreased in the state after a mammoth second wave that saw astronomically high caseload, there have already been talks of a potential third wave striking India in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, Odisha Health Department has expressed concern over the detection of the Delta Plus variant of Covid 19, which has been tagged as the ‘variant of concern’.

Speaking to media persons regarding this Director, Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Dr. CBK Mohanty said that the third wave was imminent but the intensity of that wave can not be neglected as the Covid 19 virus has mutated several times.

” We should remain cautious to prevent any possible eventuality in the future. People should follow the Covid protocols strictly and not lower guard as there is the possibility of a third wave,” he said.

“Mutation of the virus is a continuous process and it will go on. People lowered their guard, Covid appropriate behaviour was not being followed anywhere and the virus was also mutating, so we experienced a second wave which was devastating for the medical facilities. Some other mutants like UK strain, South African, Brazilian were also detected earlier in various countries,” Mohanty added.