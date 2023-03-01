Odisha Health Dept Asks Hospitals To Be Ready After IMD Predicts Severe Heat Wave

Bhubaneswar: There would be no respite from severe heat wave from March to May. It was predicted by Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

The weather forecasting agency said the heat-wave will prevail everywhere from coastal region to suburbs.

The temperature will be 3 to 4 degrees above normal for the next three months, weather department predicted.

In view of severe heat-wave, the Health Department has shown promptness following central government letter to all the states asking them to remain prepared.

A special advisory has been issued by the state government regarding the heat wave. The health department has directed hospitals to be prepared to overcome the problems caused by heat wave.

The Health department directed the concerned officials of all districts to submit a report regarding their preparedness including stock of medicine and other essential items.

All district headquarters hospitals as well as SDH, CHC, PHC have been asked to stock and keep air coolers, AC rooms and beds ready. Control rooms have been started at the PHC level in all the districts from today. It will function till July 15, government sources said.

Notably, the Union Health Ministry askedall States to remain prepapared to tackle health related isues in the summer.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries of states and Union Territories, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked to ensure implementation of heat-related health action plans and support in planning, managing and assessing response to heat along with responding agencies.

“Health Departments of the State must continue efforts on sensitisation and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, grass-roots level workers on heat illness, its early recognition and management. Training manuals developed by NCDC on these subjects are available and may be used for such trainings,” the letter read.

The ministry has also asked to ensure essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment. Health Facilities need to increase resilience to extreme heat by arranging uninterrupted electricity for constant functioning of cooling appliances, installation of solar panels window shades, shade outside etc.