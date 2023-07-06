Odisha Health Dept Asks Collectors To Act Tough Against Brokers In Govt Hosps

Bhubaneswar: In order to curb the middlemen menace at government hospitals, the Odisha Government has instructed the Collectors & DMs to strictly monitor the movement of brokers and take strict actions against such persons.

Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary has instructed all Collectors & District Magistrates of Odisha to strictly monitor the action of brokers indulged in the diversion of patients to private clinics & hospitals in OPDs of Government hospitals.

All Collectors & District Magistrates must step up vigilance activities in Government health facilities with special attention to MCHs & take strict action against any person involved in nefarious activities.