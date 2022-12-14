Odisha HC Rejects Interim Protection Plea Archana Nag’s Associate Shradhanjali Behera

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today rejected the interim protection plea of Shradhanjali Behera, associate of sextortion accused Archana Nag.

The court asked Shradhanjali to cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the investigation.

The next hearing of the matter will take place on January 17.

On November 23, Shradhanjali appeared before the ED for the second time, while Chandan, Archana Nag’s driver was questioned by the central agency for the first time. Shradhanjali had earlier appeared before the ED on November 23.

Coming out of the ED office, Shradhanjali said that she was asked to appear before the ED again as the interrogation was not completed on November 23. She also refuted allegations of her involvement in the ‘sextortion’ case.

As per sources, the central agency has collected vital information about the movement of Archana from her driver.