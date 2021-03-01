Odisha HC Grants Bail To Abhay Pathak, Son Akash In Sky King Fraud Case

Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court on Monday granted bail to suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash in connection with Sky King fraud case.

The father-son duo were granted bail on a surety bond of Rs 2 lakh.

The court has also asked them to cooperate in the investigation and not to intimidate witnesses.

As per reports, Sky King managing partner had alleged that Akash, impersonating himself as managing director of Tata Motors Limited, had sent mails to the agency and handed over forged documents to book charter flights and hotels worth Rs 2.78 crore since June this year.

However, they paid Rs 2.13 crore and refused to clear the remaining dues, the complainant alleged.

Sky King managing partner Prabhas Kumar Choudhary also alleged that the father-son duo threatened the agency officials of dire consequences when they refused to continue the service.

A case (CR No 292/20) was registered against Pathaks at the Kharavela Nagar police station for allegedly defrauding the Bhubaneswar-based travel agency of Rs 65 lakh.