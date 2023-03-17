Odisha groom walks 28 km to reach marriage venue owing to drivers’ strike

Rayagada: The ongoing strike by the Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangh has thrown life out of gear across Odisha since March 15. A groom and his family member from Sunakhandi Panchayat in Kalayansinghpur block of Rayagada district had to bear the brunt of the strike. In the absence of public transport, he and his marriage party had to trek 28 km to reach the bride’s house and solemnise their marriage.

According to reports, the marriage of a youth in Kalyansinghpur was fixed with a girl from Dibalapadu village. As there was no transport to reach the bride’s house due to the drivers’ strike, the groom and baratis walked the entire distance to the girl’s house on Thursday night.

Notably, thousands of truck and taxi drivers under the banner of Driver Ekata Manch were on an indefinite ‘quit steering’ strike across the state since Wednesday.

The agitating drivers have been demanding pension after 60 years of age, death benefits, life insurance, social security, parking and toilet facility.