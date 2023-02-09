Odisha Gramya Bank Robbery: 9 Held, 6 Kg Gold & Rs 4.32L Cash Recovered

Dhenkanal: In a major bust, the police have been able to arrest 9 accused persons involved in the armed robbery in Odisha Gramya Bank under Mahabirod police station limits of Dhenkanal district.

The arrested were Jadam Khan alias Bilu (29), Niladri Pradhan alias Neel (40), Ranjit Nahak alias Kalia (25), Jitendra Pradhan alias Jeetu (26), Dinesh Naik alias Gundu (26), Rami Tutu alias Munda (27), Balabhadra Naik alias Dhole (19), Basant Bhoi (38), and his wife Jharana Bhoi (32).

In the afternoon of 3rd February, four or more armed robbers entered the bank premises in two black motorcycles and took the staff and some customers as hostages. After locking them up in a room, the robbers collected 528 packets of gold weighing 6 kg 120 grams and Rs 6.40 lakh in cash before fleeing the scene.

SP Gyanaranjan Mohapatra formed a 4-member special team and raided various parts of the state to arrest the accused. In this incident, three separate cases were registered in Mahabirod police station 15/23, Parjang police station 11/23, and 449/22. After the daylight robbery from the bank, a special squad was formed with 50 police officers Dhenkanal district and 2 additional SPs of Angul to trace the robbers.

In this connection, a press conference was organised in the presence of North-Central DIG, Brijesh Ray. The police recovered 6 kg 120 grams of gold jewellery, Rs 4.32 lakh in cash, 4 bikes, 3 country-made pistols, 6 live bullets, five 7.65mm bullets, 3 knives and machettes, 2 card punching machines, 26 mobile phones have been seized from the arrested persons.

North-Central DIG, Brijesh Ray said that 9 accused involved in the incident have been arrested and all the loot items have been recovered. The accused will be produced in court. Later, they will be brought on remand for further interrogation.

Out of the 9 accused, 4 robbers are from outside the state while the other 5 are inter-district robbers and more than 32 cases are pending against them in different police stations of the state. The special team was able to arrest these robbers along with the gold and cash from a forest. The accused used 26 mobile phones in this robbery, the police added.