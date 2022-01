Dhenkanal: At least nine persons have been arrested in connection with loot from Odisha Gramya Bank in Rasol here, informed Dhenkanal SP.

According to the senior official, while nine persons have been apprehended, two others are still absconding.

Besides, gold ornaments worth over Rs 2 crore and Rs 17.77 lakh in cash, along with vehicle and weapons used for crime have been seized, added the SP.