Odisha has registered its first Automated Testing Station (ATS) to enhance the accuracy of motor vehicle fitness inspections.

Established under Cuttack RTO, this system conducts automated fitness tests using advanced technical expertise.

As per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, the ATS system has been implemented to ensure efficient and transparent fitness evaluations. The state government plans to establish 21 more ATS centres soon.

Vehicle condition plays a crucial role in road safety, and regulatory standards determine whether a vehicle is fit to operate on roads.

Previously, fitness certification and vehicle registration renewal were based on manual assessments. However, to make the testing process transparent and impartial, the government has introduced automated fitness evaluation.

This will eliminate unfit vehicles from roads, significantly contributing to the reduction of road accidents.