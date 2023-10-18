Odisha Govt, WTI Launch ‘Gaj Utsav’ Campaign

Bhubaneswar: In a significant stride towards elephant conservation, the Odisha Government in partnership with the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) launched the ‘Gaj Utsav’ campaign on 18th October 2023 in Bhubaneswar.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries such as Pradip Kumar Amat, Minister, FE&CC, Odisha, Govt. of India, Sushil Kumar Popli, IFS, PCCF and CWLW, Odisha Forest Dept., Debidutt Biswal, IFS, PCCF and HoFF, Odisha Forest Dept., Satyabrata Sahu, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Govt. of Odisha alongside other esteemed guests representing the Legislation, District Administration, Forest Department, Media and civil society.

The launch ceremony was marked by the unveiling of 6 elephant art pieces handcrafted by local artisans. This was followed by a symbolic baton handover from Pradip Kumar Amat to Sumit Kar, Dhenkanal DFO, Bijaya Dash, Collective Initiation For Social Solidarity (CISS) NGO and Dr. Sandeep Tiwari, Chief of Conservation, Wildlife Trust of India. This unique Public-Private Partnership will take forward the vision of bringing the Gajah (elephant) to the Prajah (public) through the elephant districts of the state.

The event showcased a series of engaging activities including cultural performances, a cycle rally, origami and storytelling workshops for students and informative sessions, all designed to highlight the importance of protecting these magnificent creatures and their habitats. It concluded with a Media Panel Discussion on “Sensitive and Responsible Wildlife Journalism.”

Gaj Utsav is a visionary campaign by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) with a mission to raise awareness about safeguarding the future of India’s National Heritage Animal, while also advocating for their essential Right of Passage. Since its inception in 2018, this campaign has been creating a significant impact across elephant range states in India.

Odisha is home to over 1900 elephants spanning three elephant reserves and having 12 identified elephant corridors. While these majestic animals roam freely across the country’s vast landscapes, they face challenges in their right to move across their natural habitats. Gaj Utsav seeks to encourage collective action among policymakers, media, infrastructure agencies, legal professionals, and wildlife experts, fostering insightful discussions on challenges, conservation strategies, and sustainable development models for elephant protection.

This year’s celebration in Odisha marks another milestone in the ongoing efforts to safeguard these magnificent animals and their habitats. Over the last 5 years, the campaign has successfully engaged with 75,000 people across the country.

Pradip Kumar Amat, Minister, FE&CC, Odisha, Govt. of India, said, “An overpass, underpass, or bridge in wildlife corridors is essential. Odisha owes its wealth to elephants, with their historical significance dating back to the elephant army of the Gajapati (erstwhile king of Kalinga) which played a pivotal role in defending our land from intruders. Consequently, it also becomes our responsibility to save the elephants we currently have in our forests.”

Vivek Menon, Founder and ED, Wildlife Trust of India, and Chair Asian Elephant Specialist Group IUCN SSC, said, “WTI welcomes the launch of Gaj Utsav in Odisha that celebrates our National Heritage Animal and its Right of Passage, at the hands of Minister, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Pradip Kumar Amat. We are partnering with the Odisha Forest Department to pass on the message of elephant corridors and the need for habitat linkages to the common man.”

Sushil Kumar Popli, IFS, PCCF and CWLW, Odisha Forest Department said, “We are thankful to WTI for bringing together the Gaj Utsav campaign. We will be working together along with media representatives and locals to address the current issues relating to elephant conservation and human-elephant conflict mitigation in the state.”

Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) is a conservation organisation established in 1998 with a mission to conserve nature, especially endangered species and threatened habitats, in partnership with communities and governments.

In its 25 years of operations, WTI has saved more than 42,000 animal lives, trained and equipped 20,000 frontline forest staff, and assisted the govt. in creating 7 Protected Areas, sensitised 25 lakh children to conservation, protected almost 1200 sq km of natural habitat including mangroves and coral reefs and assisted enforcement agencies in combatting wildlife crimes.