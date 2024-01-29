Odisha govt withdraws decision on transfer of tribal land to non-tribals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has approved a proposal for withdrawal of the cabinet decision on the proposed amendment of the Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (By Scheduled Tribes) Regulation.

The Odisha Government has decided to withdraw the decision taken last year regarding the 1956 regulations on the transfer of tribal land to non-tribals.

“The Cabinet in its meeting held on 14.11.2023 had approved to amend the Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (By Scheduled Tribes) Regulation, 1956 (Odisha Regulation 2 of 1956).

Now, the Cabinet has decided to withdraw the decision taken on 14.11.2023 on the proposed amendment to Odisha Scheduled Areas Transfer of Immovable Property (By Scheduled Tribes) Regulation, 1956.” read a Cabinet press note.

Minister Sudam Marndi, Minister Jagannath Saraka, Chief Secy Pradeep Jena, Principal Secy, ST& SC Devt Smt Roopa Roshan Sahu briefed the press after the cabinet meeting held today.