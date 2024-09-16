Bhubaneswar: Amid confusion among the applicants of Subhadra Yojana over eligibility, the Odisha Women and Child Development Department has warned the people not to fall prey to fraudulent phone calls or links.

In a press note, the W&CD Dept said that Rs One has been credited to the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries for verification and to assess transparency. After remittance, the beneficiary also gets notified through SMS.

“Test transaction is a continuous process. The application form is pending for those who have not received the transaction. After verification of application forms, the same amount will also be provisionally credited to the bank accounts of other eligible beneficiaries, thus ensuring transparency.

The W&CD Department has warned the public not to trust any phone call and not to click on any link as it has come to the notice that some fraudsters. posing as bank officials. are trying to dupe the other applicants by sending spam links and collecting crucial information on the pretext of getting their accounts eligible for receiving the remittance.

The Department of Women and Child Development clarified that no such phone calls are made to the beneficiaries by the bank or the department, except by SMS, and no such link is issued by the government or any bank.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Subhadra’ scheme tomorrow. Eligible beneficiaries will be disbursed the first installment of the scheme in the initial phase.