Odisha Govt Waives MV Tax For Private Bus Operators For July

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday announced exemption of Motor Vehicle (MV) tax for the month of July, for private bus operators hit by COVID-induced lockdown in the state.

The Commerce & Transport Department in a notification, said::”The government in exercise of powers conferred under Section 15(1) of the Odisha Motor Vehicle Taxation (OMVT) Act, 1975 have been pleased to exempt the payment of tax and additional tax of Stage/ Contract Carriages and Buses of all Educational Institutions in the State for the month of July, 2021,

Earlier, the state government had exempted the payment of tax and additional tax of stage, contract carriages and buses of all educational institutions in the state for the month of April, May & June, 2021.

The relaxation in tax payment for private bus operators comes as the State government today allowed intra-state public transport by buses throughout the State in its partial lockdown order. Besides, public transport by buses to Puri town will remain suspended till midnight of July 25, 2021. However, Inter-State public transport by buses will remain suspended till 6 AM of August 1, 2021.