Odisha Govt Urges High Court To Supervise Naba Das Murder Probe

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to maintain absolute transparency in the investigation into the murder of Minister Naba Kishore Das, the State government on Monday urged the Orissa High Court to appoint a judge who will monitor the entire investigation process.

In a letter to the High Court registrar, the department of Home Affairs requested the High Court to give supervision of inquiry to a working judge or a retired judge or a district judge.

A statement issued by the government termed the incident as very sensitive as a police man is involved in the killing of a minister.

Therefore, utmost transparency and commitment is required in the investigation, it stated.

Meanwhile the Crime Branch has launched the investigation with a team visiting the crime spot and seized required materials.

Two teams have been formed. One team today visited the crime spot along with the Forensic/Ballistic Experts and seized some physical clue material. It also seized a 9mm pistol with three rounds of live ammunition and the mobile phone of the accused.

The seized arms and ammunition will be sent for Ballistic examination, Crime Branch officials said.

The CB also collected the treatment records and blood stains clothes along with other biological exhibits. Viscera of the deceased minister have been preserved for further chemical examination, officials informed.