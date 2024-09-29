Deputy CM Pravati Parida announced a significant update for Subhadra Yojana beneficiaries on Sunday, stating that all women applicants who are awaiting their first installment of Rs 5,000 will receive the funds on October 9 in the second phase of DBT.

Women beneficiaries who were not included in the first phase will receive the Subhadra funds on October 9, the Deputy CM said adding that the second installment is scheduled for March 8, 2025.

“The second phase of the first installment will be disbursed on October 9 in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district, the homeland of Maa Subhadra and President Droupadi Murmu. Baripada also has the largest number of Subhadra beneficiaries,” stated the Deputy CM.

“Applicants who apply on or before October 7 will receive the funds on October 9. Approximately 40 lakh women will benefit from the second phase of the first installment. CM Mohan Majhi will offer it as a Dussehra gift to the women of Odisha,” she added.

“Currently, over 97 lakh women beneficiaries have applied for inclusion under the scheme. The government will felicitate the first and the one-croreth applicant, the Dy CM said further urging everyone to follow the application instructions as all eligible applicants will receive the Subhadra funds.