Odisha Govt To Take Up Plantation Drive In All Schools During Van Mahotsav

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to take up a massive plantation drive in all schools across the state on campaign mode, as part of ‘Van Mahotsav’ scheduled to be held from 1st July to 7th July, 2021.

The decision was taken at a review meeting on plantation drive held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra recently.

As the Odisha School & Mass Education (S&ME) Department has majority presence in the State, the district authorities have been asked to take up certain actions, so that all the schools can have ‘Green Coverage’ within a stipulated period.

Principal Secretary to Government Mr. Satyabrata Sahu, has written to all Collectors & District Magistrates regarding the plantation drive on campaign mode in all Educational Institutions under S & ME Dept across the State.

Following are the actions to be taken up during the plantation drive:

This Plantation activity can be taken up in all schools having Boundary Walls.

Trees of Forest species and Fruit-bearing varieties which can have growth in that particular area and suitable to the local condition of their schools must be planted inside the campus.

It is learned that 22 Districts have done a commendable job by convening District Level Plantation Committee Meeting and in the meantime others 8 Districts might have completed. The District Education Officers (DE05) may be involved in attending such meetings. The DEOs have been advised to give requisition about the requirement of both Forest and Fruit-bearing species to your Office and steps should be taken at your end to see that both Forest and Officials of Horticulture Department provide the same as per their requirement.

PR & DW Department has agreed to provide funds for maintenance of these plants for 04 years out of the NREGA fund.

The Private Schools located in your Districts may also be encouraged for such Plantation drive and DEOs has been advised to take up the matter with them.

Efforts should also be made for developing vermin compost pit inside every schools by recycling of MDM Waste and other biodegradable. The same thing can be taken up under NREGA.

This special campaign can form a part of VANO MAHOTSAV, 2021 which is scheduled to be held from 1st July, 2021 to 7th July, 2021.

The District Collectors/DMs have been further requested to review this matter in the monthly DEOs/ BEOs Meeting or any Meeting held at District level on Plantation and DEOs should attend such meeting.