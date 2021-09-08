Odisha Govt To Take Decision On Idols’ Height Soon!

Bhubaneswar: Following a ruckus in the Odisha Assembly over the restriction of the maximum height of Durga idols, the State Government will take a decision regarding the same soon.

This has been informed by Secretary of Mahanagar Puja Committee after meeting in Loka Seva Bhawan.

Taking a serious note of the ongoing row over the height of idols during the festive season, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Tuesday called for a meeting with the Puja committees of Cuttack.

Later, a meeting with the members of Cuttack Puja committee and Shanti committee was held at Lok Seva Bhawan to discuss the issue.

Row over the height of the idol and puja rituals behind curtains started after different Puja committees and politicians demanded the State government to withdraw the restriction. They also hit the street.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a bandh over the issue to put pressure on the State government.