Odisha Govt To Start Youtube Classes For +2 Students Soon

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will soon begin online classes for +2 first year and second year students of the state, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons in this regard, Minister Dash said that the state givernment has decided to re-start live streaming online classes for the +2 students.

“Earlier, we had started live-streaming online classes for classes 1 to 10 on YouTube. Classes for Plus 2 first-year students are yet to start and though classes for the second-year students have already begun, students have been advised to attend the physical classes after getting their parents’ consent,” Dash said.

“Around 70 per cent of students have turned up for the Plus 2 final year classes (offline). A decision has been taken to conduct online classes for those who are not attending the classes,” he said.

The Odisha government had earlier started classes for secondary school students through virtual mode due to an unprecedented situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.