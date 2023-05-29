Odisha Govt to spend over Rs 209 crore to develop Konark Temple complex

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government have decided to develop the Konark Temple Complex and more than Rs 209 crore will be spend from the same. The proposal today received the State Cabinet nod.

Konark Heritage Area Development Plan (KHADP) under Integrated Development of Heritage & Monuments and Tourist Destination Scheme will transform the physical infrastructure in and around the temple complex and upgrade the visitors’ experience.

The State Cabinet has approved the negotiated offer of lowest Turnkey bidder M/s B.P. Construction amounting to Rs.209,73,70,000 for execution of the work.

The work is targeted for completion within a period of 18 months.