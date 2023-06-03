Odisha Govt To Set Up KALIA Centre In Every District HQ

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided that one KALIA Centre will be made functional in every district for farmers.

The KALIA Centre will encourage agri-innovation and serve as one-stop resource centre. The centre will be equipped with adequate technical manpower to resolve different issues of farmers related to different agricultural programmes/ activities like MKUY, SAFAL, GO SUGAM, Krushak Odisha and KALIA, etc., said Ranendra Pratap Swain, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries and ARD.

One nodal officer from office of CDAO will monitor the day-to-day functioning of the KALIA Centre at the district level.

In this context, letter has been issued by Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary, Agriculture and FE Department to all Collectors to arrange a suitable building for functioning of KALIA Centre in and around District Head Quarters.

KALIA: Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) has been introduced in 2018 to provide support to cultivators for cultivation for small and marginal farmers and livelihood support for landless agricultural households for taking non-farm activities.

KALIA scheme of the State Government is perhaps the 1st Universal Basic Income (UBI) scheme of the country. The scheme has been universally acclaimed not only for its conceptualisation but also with respect to its implementation. A unique aspect of the scheme has been the inclusion of landless agricultural households and sharecroppers.

Since the launch of KALIA scheme, 43,04,876 Small a Marginal Farmers/Actual Cultivators (Sharecroppers) and 17,71,756 Landless Agricultural Households (LAH) have been disbursed financial assistance . Financial assistance of more than Rs 11,600 crore have been extended for the purpose.