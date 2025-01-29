Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced the establishment of an industrial park exclusively for women entrepreneurs.
The Chief Minister announced this at a round table meeting organized for women entrepreneurs on the second day of the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025 at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar.
Additionally, a special cell for women entrepreneurs will be opened at the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL).
These initiatives aim to encourage women to start businesses independently and enhance their participation in the state’s economic activities. The announcements were made during the ‘Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave, 2025’.
Similarly, in a panel discussion held on renewable energy at the Summit, the state government has signed 6 MoUs with various companies. This will lead to a huge investment in renewable energy. Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo said that a capital investment of Rs 4.33 lakh crore will be made.
NLC, Mahanadi Cold Field, IOCL, ONGC Tripura, REC-PBCL and HPCL companies have signed MoUs with the state government. Work on all these projects will start within 7 months. The state government is expecting a capital investment of Rs 5 lakh crore from Odisha, but more than Rs 4 lakh crore has been invested in the power sector alone, the Deputy Chief Minister said.
Deputy Chief Minister Parvati Parida informed after a session held at the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave that capital proposals have been received for 121 projects for the tourism sector. Proposals have been received for an investment of about 8 thousand 153 crores. An MoU has been signed with the National Council of Science Museum. Some policies need to be changed to increase museum tourism. The state government is giving importance to resorts, hotels, water sports, and adventure sports.
Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary of, the Industries Department, said that a total of 30 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were signed in the first half of the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave. He said that the signing of these MoUs will bring investment worth Rs 3 lakh crore to Odisha.
Shri Sharma said that these 30 MoUs have been finalized from tourism, food processing, agriculture and allied sectors and other sectors. The Chief Minister will sign these MoUs. Apart from this, we have received several investment proposals in Odisha. He said that after reviewing these, some more MoUs will be signed.
It is worth noting that a plenary session on Skill in Odisha was held in the first half of Wednesday. Similarly, separate sessions were held on renewable energy, textile, agro-industrial and food processing, tourism development etc. In addition, a round table meeting was held on women entrepreneurs and it is understood that extensive discussions took place in it.
On the first day of the summit yesterday, a total of 54 MoUs were signed and investment proposals worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore were received for Odisha.