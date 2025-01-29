Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced the establishment of an industrial park exclusively for women entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister announced this at a round table meeting organized for women entrepreneurs on the second day of the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025 at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar.

Additionally, a special cell for women entrepreneurs will be opened at the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL).

These initiatives aim to encourage women to start businesses independently and enhance their participation in the state’s economic activities. The announcements were made during the ‘Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave, 2025’.

Similarly, in a panel discussion held on renewable energy at the Summit, the state government has signed 6 MoUs with various companies. This will lead to a huge investment in renewable energy. Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo said that a capital investment of Rs 4.33 lakh crore will be made.

NLC, Mahanadi Cold Field, IOCL, ONGC Tripura, REC-PBCL and HPCL companies have signed MoUs with the state government. Work on all these projects will start within 7 months. The state government is expecting a capital investment of Rs 5 lakh crore from Odisha, but more than Rs 4 lakh crore has been invested in the power sector alone, the Deputy Chief Minister said.