Odisha Govt To Set Up “Directorate Of Odisha Paribar” For Odia Diaspora

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet today approved a proposal to establish a “Directorate of Odisha Paribar” to look after the interest of Odia Diaspora living outside the State and country.

It will create a one stop point of contact and support system for Pravasi Odia’s, who live in other parts of the Country and across world.

It will be established under the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture to have a better connect with the Pravasi Odias within the country and across the world.

People of Odisha, The Odia Diaspora, living in different parts of the country and across world, who are sizeable proportion of overseas Indians consist of Non-resident Indian (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PlOs) and people from Odisha who go for work or as tourists, students etc. Aspiration migration from Odisha has a long history. Merchants from Odisha had maritime trade links with the South East Asia and East Asian nations.

In the era of globalization and with enhanced skilling, people from Odisha are moving to different parts of world and within country for higher education, research, entrepreneurship, employment. They have made a name for themselves in diverse fields and regularly evince a keen interest in the development of their motherland and showcase the cultural heritage of Odisha in the national and international arena.

Similarly, large number of people from Odisha are working in other states within the country. People from Odisha engaged in different sectors eagerly aspire to be a part of Odisha’s transformative growth story.

Some States Governments in India have set up dedicated bodies to look after the interest and welfare of their non-resident citizens. While the Government of Odisha has been engaging with these Pravasi Odia’s in different ways and circumstances, there is a felt need for a single point of connect for the people of Odisha staying both within and outside the country with the State Government.

This will strengthen the relation between NROs and the State government and its people through an organized liaisoning framework.

In his numerous visits to different parts of the States and few Countries, most of these associations have been requesting the Hon’ble Chief Minister to have a mechanism whereby People from Odisha spread across the States and other countries can contribute and be a part of this transformative journey.

During his current trip to Japan Chief Minister met the People from Odisha who requested for having a formal mechanism whereby the efforts of people of Odisha in spreading the Odia language literature art culture including the Jagannath Culture could be made more effective.