Odisha Govt To Review SOP Over ODRAF Boat Tragedy

Cuttack: In the wake of the death of two persons including OTV Chief Reporter Arindam Das, the Odisha government has decided to review the standard operating procedure (SOP).

An inquiry has already been ordered by the Director-General of Police (DGP) into the mishap as several organisations and experts have also raised questions on the decision of the ODRAF to board Das along with his camera persons on the boat for a dangerous rescue operation.

Reportedly, the incident took place when over a six-member team entered the river to rescue the tusker. Meanwhile, the strong flooded currents of Mahanadi overturned the rescuing the boat and the staff.

Odisha’s popular television journalist Arindam Das on Friday passed away when an ODRAF power boat engaged in the rescue of an elephant in the Mahanadi river capsized at the Mundali barrage near Cuttack.

He along with Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force personnel and a camera journalist had boarded the powerboat which overturned due to the strong current in the river.