Odisha Govt to Reopen Ex-Minister Naba Das Murder Case & Few Others

Bhubaneswar: The new BJP government in Odisha is mulling the reopening of some sensational murder cases including the brutal assassination of former BJD leader and then Health Minister Naba Das, to unravel the truth.

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan has stated that the murder of former minister Naba Das by a policeman in broad daylight is a matter of serious concern.

The law minister said that the files of all the serious cases which were neglected by the previous government will be reopened and properly investigated.

The investigation will not only revisit Naba Das’ murder but also some other grave crimes, including the assassination of VHP leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati, and the brutal murder of a teacher Mamita Meher, of Mahaling College in Kalahandi.

Senior BJD leader Naba Das, the former health minister of the state, was shot dead by a police officer in Jharsuguda on January 29, 2023. The accused officer, Gopal Das, is currently in judicial custody, and the trial is ongoing.

Also, the previous BJD government had announced that the FBI would investigate the incident, but in vain. In the Mamita Meher murder case, the accused was arrested and died under mysterious circumstances in jail premises.