Odisha Govt To Release 20% Arrears Under 7th Pay Commission

Bhubaneswar: In another major announcement, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced to pay 20 per cent arrears from pay scale revision under the 7th Pay Commission.

According to a press release by the government, this will benefit over 4 lakh state government employees. An additional budget of Rs 850 crore has been earmarked in the 2021-22 supplementary budget while employees will receive the arrears in March.

It may be mentioned that the government had earlier released 80 per cent of the pay increased pay from January 2016 to August 2017. The pensioners have also received 100 per cent of their salaries, stated the release.