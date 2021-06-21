Odisha Govt To Release 16 Convicts Languishing In Jails

Bhubaneswar: A total of 16 convicts, who are facing life imprisonment, may not have to wait for months or years to see the remission of their sentence period on grounds of good conduct as the Odisha govt on Monday issued a premature release order for them.

The government took this decision on basis of the recommendations by the state sentence review committee.

According to government sources, three convicts out of 16 are currently in Vizag jail while one inmate each from Choudwar, Banpur, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Puri, Koraput, Balangir, Kotpad, and Jamujhari Muktakash Jail will be released. Similarly, two convicts from Balasore and Baripada jails will be released.

The convicts with long incarceration will be released based on good conduct and recommendations from district and jail authorities, government sources said.

“The applications of the convicts are being processed on time. We have intimated the Jail Superintendents about the fresh order,” an official said.