Odisha govt to provide uniforms to class 9, 10 students

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will provide uniforms to class 9 and 10 students of all government and aided schools under ‘Mukhymantri Chhatra Chatri Paridhan Yojana’.

The students in Odisha will now be provided with two pairs of uniforms, one pair of shoes and two pairs of socks, one t-shirt and one-track pant.

The Directorate of Secondary Education has issued a set of guidelines for procurement and distribution of t-shirt, track pants, shoes and socks to the students.

– One pair of black shoes and two pairs of white socks will be distributed among the students.

– Uniform for House system – For schools with less than 100 students, 2 houses will be formed and out of the four T-Shirt colours any two can be chosen. For schools with more than 100 students, 4 houses will be formed with T-Shirts of 4 colours.

– Each student will get one T-Shirt with branding and 1 track pant.

– It should be ensured that the procurement and distribution of the items is completed by 15-07-2023.

– The procurement and distribution to be done within the timeline. All these accessories will be as per the measurements of the students.

– Special attention to be given to the quality of the materials procured.

– The distribution to be carried out in the presence of eminent persons of the locality and details along with photographs shall be kept for documentation.