Odisha Govt To Provide 584 Solar Power Pumps To Farmers This Fiscal

Bhubaneswar: State Minister for Industries, Pratap Keshari Deb informed the Odisha Assembly on Friday that the government has aimed to provide as many as 584 solar pumps to the farmers during the 2022-23 fiscal.

In a reply to MLA Nauri Nayak’s question, Deb said that the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency(OREDA) is implementing the PM-KUSUM Scheme Component-I to establish Renewable Energy Power Plants(REPP) with a capacity ranging from 0.5 Mega Watt to 2 Mega Watt.

“The state has set a target of producing at least 350 Mega Watt solar power under the aegis of PM-KUSUM-Component-I. Similarly, under the PM-KUSUM Component-II, as many as 741 solar pumps have been provided to the farmers,” Deb said.

“Apart from it, at least 167 solar power pumps have been functional, whereas the rest 317 solar pumps will be made functional before the deadline,” he added.