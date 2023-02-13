Odisha Govt To Lease 5-Acre Land Free Of Cost For Eye Hospital By Vision India In Sambalpur

The State Government have decided to sanction lease of Government land measuring Ac.5.00 dec. in mouza- Pandaripali under Sambalpur Tahsil of Sambalpur district in favour of Vision India Foundation, C/o-Trilochan Netralaya, Sambalpur for establishment of Eye Hospital on free of premium but subject to payment of incidental charges, annual ground rent and cess.

As Vision India Foundation is a Charitable Trust, they shall have to pay the annual ground rent @ 0.25% of the market value of the land and cess @75% of the annual ground rent, reads a cabinet press release.