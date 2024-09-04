Bhubaneswar: The state government is going to start Odisha Balabhadra Jaivik Chasa Mission very soon to promote organic farming.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo informed the Odisha Assembly today that under this scheme incentives will be provided not only to the farmers but also to the private organisations that are involved in organic farming.

Responding to questions raised by Durga Charan Tanti along with Sidhant Mohapatra, Ashwini Patra, Ramesh Chandra Behera, Laxman Bagh, Raghuram Macha, Dibyashankar Mishra, Tankadhar Tripathi, Deputy Chief Minister said that organic farming policy was introduced in Odisha in 2018. At that time, 8 districts were involved initially, and by 2024-25, organic farming is being carried out in 25 districts in a total area of ​​59720 hectares of agricultural land.

The minister also said organic farming will be started in all districts this year. At present, soil testing is being carried out across the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that after finding out what kind of cultivation can be done on which land, appropriate steps will be taken.

He further said that the government will take steps to provide market linkage to organic farmers. The government is taking steps to tag the grain produced from organic farming and export it.

The Deputy Chief Minister further informed that a few days ago, mangoes of Dhenkanal and pointed gourd of Bolangir have been exported to Dubai.

ALSO READ: Odisha’s Dragon Fruit Reaches Global Markets: First 4-Quintal Batch Shipped to Dubai