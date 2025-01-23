The Odisha government plans to install a watchtower outside Puri Srimandir to enhance drone surveillance and bolster temple security.

This initiative comes amidst investigations into unauthorized photos taken inside the temple that have been circulating online.

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan revealed that comprehensive checks are being carried out at the temple’s four gates, with CCTV cameras in operation to monitor activities.

The government is committed to implementing all necessary security arrangements to keep the temple precincts under strong surveillance.

“We are planning to install a watchtower outside the temple to ascertain the origin of the drones. The security personnel can keep watch from the top height. We are also planning a security cordon outside the shrine, which will be implemented soon,” said Law Minister Prithviraj Harachandan.