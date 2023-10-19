Odisha govt to ink MoU with SVKM for world-class campus of NMIMS University in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today, in a cabinet meeting, has decided to sign an MoU with Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) for the establishment of a World-Class Educational Campus of NMIMS University in Bhubaneswar.

This significant initiative is designed to elevate the standard of higher education in Odisha and create new opportunities for academic excellence.

The proposed University will act as a learning centre that fosters national and global engagement in the field of education.

This will be proven to be an edge for the Odisha Domicile students as SVKM commits to admit 30% of its students from Odisha based on merit.

The Odisha Government shall provide SVKM 40 acres of land on lease in Goudakashipur, Jatni, Bhubaneswar for the establishment of the University. The educational campus will be developed by SVKM in phases.

The Odisha Government will facilitate land identification and provide essential utilities. This collaboration holds immense promise for the advancement of higher education and academic excellence in Odisha. It aligns seamlessly with the state’s vision to nurture human resource development and bolster its reputation as a hub for quality education.