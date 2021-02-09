Odisha Govt To Construct Integrated Infrastructure Complexes In 30 Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD), Odisha has decided to Construct Integrated Infrastructure Complex (IIC) in all the Districts (30 Districts) of the state in a phased manner as per the 5T action plan.

In the first phase, 10 Integrated Infrastructure Complexes (IICs) are taken up for construction out of which 9 Integrated Infrastructure Complexes (IICs) i.e. Khordha, Cuttack, Puri, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Ganjam and Nawarangpur are funded from the State budget and one Integrated Infrastructure Complex (Sundargarh) out of District Mineral Fund (DMF).

The remaining 8 District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Districts will take up construction of Integrated Infrastructure Complex out of District Mineral Fund expeditiously. Construction of -Integrated Infrastructure-Complex in the-remaining–1-2-Districts -will be taken-up in the second phase starting from the Financial Year 2022-23.

Integrated Infrastructure Complexes (IICs) will be upgraded as “Centres of Excellence” which will include Old Age Home, Home for the Destitute, Physiotherapy Centre, Medical Unit, Rehabilitation Centre and Special Schools for Visually Impaired, Hearing Impaired and those with Intellectual Disabilities.

Integrated Infrastructure Complexes (IICs) will have adequate sports facility, cultural centre and other extracurricular facilities for the overall development of children with special needs and also for Senior Citizens.