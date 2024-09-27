Puri: The Odisha government and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) have decided to conduct regular quality checks for Mahaprasad and ghee at the Puri Jagannath Temple.

“Every item will be subjected to a quality inspection before it enters the Roshasala (temple’s kitchen). We will scrutinize not just the ghee but also the quality of all ingredients used in Mahaprasad preparation, including Abadha,” Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan informed the press on Friday.

He also announced the appointment of a food inspector to oversee the quality of Mahaprasad. “This initiative is designed to prevent any disputes like those reported in other states while preserving the sanctity of Mahaprasad and the devotion of countless Lord Jagannath followers. We have sought assistance from the Health Department for the food inspector’s appointment at the temple,” he explained.

The Minister highlighted the recent deployment of 20 former military personnel at the Ananda Bazara within the temple to guarantee that devotees are not sold stale Mahaprasad. “With these measures in place, devotees can be confident that the Mahaprasad is free from adulteration,” he added.