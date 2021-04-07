Odisha Govt Suspends Classroom Teaching Of Standard 9 & 11 Till April 30

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday announced the suspension of classes of standard 9 and 11 students following the spike in COVID-19 cases in the State.

The classes will remain suspended till April 30. The future course of action will be taken after the deadline.

The SME Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, in a notification to all concerned officials, said the classroom teaching of standard IX & XI will be stopped from Thursday tentatively. The inmates in the hostels must be asked to vacate immediately and go home.

The notification, however, said that the classes of standard X & XII will continue as usual up to April 25.