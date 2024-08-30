Odisha Govt Stops ‘NUA-O’ Scheme; to Introduce New Project for UG & PG Students

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced its decision to discontinue the Nutana Unnata Abhilasha (NUA) Odisha scheme initiated by the prior BJD administration.

In its place, the BJP government led by Mohan Majhi will roll out a new program called ‘Financial Assistance to UG and PG Students’ to offer financial support to students.

This was disclosed in the Odisha Assembly on Friday by Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, who noted that the 2024-25 annual budget does not allocate funds for the ‘Nua O’ scheme. “The new administration is finalizing the details of the ‘Financial Assistance to UG and PG Students’ scheme, which will be launched shortly,” he stated.

The minister also accused the former BJD government of misusing approximately Rs 95 crore from the ‘Nua O’ scheme, alleging it was spent solely on organizing cultural events at colleges, despite the scheme having a budget allocation of Rs 300 crore.