In a series of groundbreaking initiatives, the Forest, Environment, and Climate Change (FE&CC) Department, Government of Odisha, has signed three significant agreements to enhance the state’s climate resilience and sustainable development efforts.

These collaborations aim to tackle climate change challenges, promote sustainable livelihoods, and protect Odisha’s rich biodiversity and coastal ecosystems.

MoU with IIT Bhubaneswar on “Protection, Restoration and Management of seagrass beds and salt marshes along the Odisha coast”- In another significant development, the FE&CC Dept., Government of Odisha has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Bhubaneswar under the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC) project.

The collaboration focuses on restoring critical coastal ecosystems, including seagrass beds and salt marshes, which are vital for biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and coastal protection. This will stress the importance of ecosystem-based approaches to enhance the resilience of coastal communities.

Designated as the Technical Support Agency (TSA) for the restoration, protection, and sustainable management of seagrass and saltmarsh ecosystems along the Odisha coast, IIT Bhubaneswar will provide technical support for implementing sustainable strategies to manage these ecosystems. Hon’ble Minister, Forest, Environment and Climate Change emphasized that the collaboration with IIT Bhubaneswar would pave the way for enhanced research opportunities and community engagement initiatives to promote sustainable coastal management practices.

The Director, of IIT Bhubaneswar provided insights into the technical aspects of the project. He outlined the planning and implementation strategies, which involve both national and international co-consultants appointed by the Technical Advisory Committee for Seagrass and Salt-Marshes.

MoU with WFP on “Adaptation for Resilience (ADAPT4R): Strengthening Vulnerable Communities to Adapt to Climate Change”- The FE&CC Department, Govt. of Odisha also inked a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with the World Food Programme (WFP) for a regional adaptation project between India and Sri Lanka called Adaptation for Resilience (ADAT4R) to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable farming communities facing increased impacts of climate change.

Focused on the Nuapada district, this five-year initiative aims to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable farming communities, particularly women farmers, against the impacts of climate change. Supported by the Adaptation Fund, the project will promote diversified livelihoods, resilient farming practices, and

improved access to climate services. Hon’ble Minister reaffirmed Odisha’s commitment to safeguarding farmers’ livelihoods and food security in the face of climate vulnerabilities.

Ms. Nozomi Hashimoto, Deputy Country Director for WFP in India, remarked that “ADAPT4R will equip smallholder and women farmers with tools and knowledge for resilient farming practices and provide smallholders with skills to adapt to climate change.

Additionally, it will promote sustainable farming techniques to endure adverse weather. These goals are part of a broader effort to ensure that farming communities can thrive despite the challenges posed by climate change.”

MoU with CEEW for developing State’s Net-Zero Roadmap – The Government of Odisha and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), one of Asia’s leading think tanks, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a Net-Zero Roadmap for the state.

The initiative will chart decarbonization strategies across key sectors such as industry, power, transport, and agriculture. Hon’ble Minister of State, Forest, Environment & Climate Change, emphasized that this partnership marks a significant step in aligning Odisha’s economic growth with India’s 2070 net-zero

targets.

The senior representative from CEEW highlighted that Odisha’s leadership in low-carbon development could serve as a model for other states in India.

These partnerships underscore Odisha’s leadership in addressing climate challenges through innovative, data-driven, and inclusive approaches. Collectively, these initiatives strengthen the state’s Vision Odisha 2036, advancing its goals of sustainable development, biodiversity conservation, and climate resilience.

The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of Shri Ganesh Ram SinghKhuntia, Minister of State for Forest, Environment & Climate Change; Shri Satyabrata Sahu, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department; Shri Prem Kumar Jha, IFS, Director, Environment –cum- Special Secretary to Government, FE&CC Department and Senior Officials.

The delegation from IIT Bhubaneswar comprised Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director- IIT Bhubaneswar, Prof. Dinakar Pasla, Dean Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy; Prof. Syed Hilal Farooq, Head, School of Earth, Ocean, and Climate Sciences; Dr. Amrit Kumar Mishra, Senior Scientist at James Cook University, Australia; and Dr. Prasannajit Acharya, Researcher at the School of Earth, Ocean, and Climate Sciences.

The World Food Programme (WFP) was delegated by Ms Nozomi Hashimoto, Deputy Country Director; Ms Pradnya Paithankar, Head, of the Climate Change & DRR Unit; Shri Himanshu Bal, Head of the WFP Field Office in Odisha; and Ms. Rajashree Purohit, Agronomist for WFP Odisha.

The Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW) was represented by Dr Vaibhav Chaturvedi, Senior Fellow, Lead- Low carbon economy and carbon markets research; and Ms. Niti Gupta, Odisha State Coordinator.