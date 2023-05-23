Odisha Govt Sanctions Nine Posts For Jharsuguda ITDC

Bhubaneswar: The state government has sanctioned nine new posts for the newly constituted Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) for the two blocks – Laikera and Kirimera in Jharsuguda district.

All the villages in Laikere and Kirimera blocks will come under this newly formed agency.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved all the new posts. He expressed hope that the tribal development and welfare programs will be accelerated in these two blocks.

The new posts are a project administrator, a special officer, assistant executive engineer, assistant engineer, accountant, head clerk, junior stenographer-1, senior clerk and a junior clerk. .

Notably, Laikera and Kirimera blocks are mainly inhabited by Gond, Bhuiyan, and Kisan tribals while there are also tribals of Munda, Kolha, Orao, Shabar, Kharia and Sara tribes. In Laikera, the number of tribals is 51.78 percent while in Kirimera, it is 18.46 percent.