Odisha Govt Sanctions Fund To MBBS Student Ifu Mallick To Continue Studies

Bhubaneswar: Extending a helping hand to a meritorious student from Kandhamal district, Ifu Mallick, who has cleared NEET, the Odisha Government has sanctioned Rs 62,950 towards the expenses for pursuing 1st year of MBBS course in Saheed Lakshman Nayak (SLN) Medical College and Hospital in Koraput district.

After Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik came to know from media reports that the meritorious student from Kandhamal was struggling to arrange money for admission fees and other expenses, he immediately directed the & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Class Welfare Department to look into the matter on a priority basis and take necessary and immediate action.

On the direction of the Odisha CM, the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Class Welfare Department immediately swung into action and within six hours, Ifu Mallick has been sanctioned an amount of Rs 62,950 towards expenses of his first-year course.

This has been funded by State Government under its own scheme of Financial Assistance for ST students. The Honourable Chief Minister has started this initiative so that meritorious ST students are able to pursue their studies, especially in professional colleges.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Odisha government fully bears the cost of studies and accommodation of SC and ST students getting into national institutes on merit.

Secretary of Chief Minister (5T), VK Pandia also spoke to Ifu and invited him to meet the Honourable Chief Minster in Naveen Niwas, when he is in Bhubaneswar. He also wished him well for the future.