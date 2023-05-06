Odisha Govt Sanctions Financial Assistance to Patients Suffering from DMD

Bhubaneswar: Extending a big supporting hand to the patients suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), State Government have allowed one time financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakhs to each leaving patient for meeting the requirements towards electric wheelchair, appropriate physiotherapy, genetic test and treatments in higher super speciality institutions.

A notification to this effect was issued today by the Department of Health and Family Welfare vide notification no. 12975. The notice also outlined the procedure to be followed for disbursement of the financial assistance.

It mentioned that the family of the patients would represent before the concerned district Collector for financial assistance. The representation would be verified by the concern Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer.

After due procedure, Collector of the concern district would sanction the assistance of Rs. 10 lakhs from CMRF, which would be credited to the bank account of the living patients.

The DMD patients and their families have expressed gratitude to the government for such a support.