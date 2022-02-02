Odisha Govt Sacks IAS Officer Vinod Kumar Over Corruption Charges

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday dismissed senior IAS officer and former managing director of the Odisha Rural Housing and Development Corporation, Vinod Kumar, from service over charges of corruption.

According to reports, Kumar during his tenure as the Managing Director of ORHDC had extended loans amounting to Rs 33.34 crore to fake private firms and individuals without adhering to prescribed guidelines.

As a result, the state government suffered huge financial losses. Following this, the State government had filed as many as 28 cases against the officer.

The cases included one disproportionate assets (DA) and 27 corruption offences. Vigilance said Kumar allegedly committed all the financial irregularities during his tenure as ORHDC’s managing director between January 5, 2000 and May 15, 2001.