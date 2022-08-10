Odisha govt revokes decision! Allows students to participate in Independence Day celebrations

Bhubaneswar: A day after announcing that students will not be allowed to take part in the Independence Day celebrations, the Odisha government on Wednesday revised its decision.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said school children will participate in the Independence Day 2022 to be celebrated in educational institutions across the State.

Earlier yesterday, Odisha government has prohibited students’ participation in the Independence Day function in schools because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The state government also imposed restrictions on state-level parade and general public participation during the Independence Day celebrations.