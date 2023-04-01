Odisha govt revises study leave grant for doctors for pursuing PG, post PG higher studies

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced a revision in the study leave granted to doctors who are under the administrative control of the State Health and Family Welfare Department. As per the latest notification, the study leave grant has been revised up to a maximum period of six years in the service career for pursuing PG and post PG higher studies.

The Government also allowed study leave within first 5 years of service. Further, extraordinary leave (EOL) taken for higher study is allowed to be counted towards Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP), an official memorandum by the Finance Department noted.

Earlier, the norms allowed a maximum of three years in the service career, subject to a condition that the total period of study leave in combination with other kinds of leave except leave on medical certificate or extra ordinary leave, does not involve an absence from duty more than 36 months.

Below is the memorandum in detail:

1. Rule 181 of the Odisha Service Code read with Finance Department (O.M. No. 44751/F. dated 16.11.1995) stipulates that, the study leave shall be granted to the Doctors working under the Administrative Control of the Health & FW Department up to a maximum period of three years in the service career, subject to the condition that the total period of study leave in combination with other kinds of leave except leave on medical certificate or extraordinary lease. does not involve an absence from duty for more than 36 months.

2. The above provision has been reviewed in case of the Doctors undergoing higher study and after careful consideration. Government have been pleased to decide that the study leave may be granted to Doctors working under the Administrative Control of the Health & f W Department unto a maximum period of six years in the service career for pursuing PG and post PG higher studies, subject to the condition that the total period of study leave in combination with other kinds of leave except leave on medical certificate or extraordinary leave, does not involve an absence from duty for more than 72 months.

3. Further, as per Rule-I80 of Odisha Service Code read with prevailing rules and regulations. Study leave will not be grunted to Government servants of less than 5 years service or to Government servants within three years of the date of retirement. Accordingly, no Doctor is entitled for study leave unless hershe has completed 5 years of regular service.

4. The above provision has been reviewed in case of the Doctors undergoing higher study and after careful consideration, Government have been pleased to decide that study leave may he granted to Doctors working under the Administrative control of the Health & FW Department within the first 5 years of service.

5. As per Rule- 1 710 of Odisha Service Code read with prevailing rules and regulations, till date the Doctors who have not completed 5 years of service and go for higher study, their period of study is sanctioned as Extra Ordinary Leave (EOL) on private ground. As such this period is not counted as service period for allowing benefit under Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) scheme.

6. After careful consideration, Government have been pleased to decide to count this period of higher study sanctioned as EOL on private ground as service period for the purpose of allowing benefit under Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) scheme to the Medical Officers for future DACPs to be allowed.

7. All other stipulations issued vide F.D. Memo No.6874/F Jt.20.02.1996 read with F.D. Memo No.10710/F dt.11.03.2002 shall remain unaltered.

8. This decision shall take effect from the date of issue of this Office Memorandum. Cases where the DACPs benefits have already been allowed shall not be reopened. Further, the cases where study leave is continuing may be decided as per the above decision and cases where study leave has already been availed shall not be reopened.

Necessary amendment to the Odisha Service Code will be made in due course.