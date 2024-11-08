Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced a revision in the documentation required for House Building Advances (HBA) for Secondary Education Teachers and other government employees. This update aims to streamline the process and provide better support for those looking to build or purchase homes.

In a recent directive, the Directorate of Secondary Education, Bhubaneswar, instructed all District Education Officers to adhere to the new guidelines formulated by the Finance Department. The revised norms include detailed requirements for land purchases, construction on existing land, and the purchase of ready-built houses.

For new land purchases, applicants must now submit land details, cost agreements with sellers, and other relevant documents. For house construction on existing land, the first installment requires a copy of the Record of Rights (ROR) of the homestead land, an approved plan by the rural or urban authority, and a detailed estimate countersigned by an Executive Engineer. The second installment requires a utilization certificate for the first installment.

In the case of purchasing ready-built houses, the first installment requires an allotment letter from the builder or a consent letter from a private seller, along with a draft agreement deed, surety bond, and an undertaking to mortgage the house. The second installment requires a payment receipt from the seller for the first installment.

Additionally, the government has increased the maximum loan amount from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakh, which will be disbursed in two phases: 60% in the first phase and 40% in the second phase.