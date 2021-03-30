Odisha Govt Revises Dist-Wise Target To Achieve 2 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccination Per Day

Bhubaneswar: In order to achieve 2 lakh vaccinations per day, the Odisha Government on Tuesday directed the authorities of all Districts and Municipalities to meet the revised target set for COVID-19 Vaccination.

PK Mohapatra Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government Of Odisha, today shot letters to all the Collectors/DMs, Municipal Commissioners, and CDM & PHOs regarding prioritization of high-risk groups among citizens of 45 years & above for COVID-19 Vaccination.

The Health Dept ACS informed that the COVID-19 vaccination of 45 Years & above citizens will commence from 1st April 2021 and accordingly, district-wise target each district have been revised to achieve 2 lakh vaccinations per day, which was earlier one lakh per day.

The Health Dept also directed that COVID-19 Vaccination should continue even on 1st & 2nd April, 2021 though these are Government holidays. All districts must take adequate steps to achieve the daily target through constant monitoring and also by increasing COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs).

The letter read: “In order to ramp up vaccination efforts so as to achieve 2 lakh vaccinations per day in the State, the following points may please be ensured when planning sessions.

1. This window of vaccination that opens on 1st April 2021 (45 years & above) should be used smartly to cover all sections of the population who have the highest risk of being potential super spreaders:

Street vendors

Meat/fish sellers

Auto/bus drivers

School/college teachers

Salon/barbershop employees

Security guards

Restaurant staff

Temple/church/mosque priests

2. These persons have a wide network of interactions and special emphasis must be given to cover them early. A list of such persons should be made and time-bound coverage must be ensured.

3. Together with this, enforcement of masks and social distancing to be continued.

4. Few shops etc violating COVID protocols should be sealed to set a strong message.

This will go a long way in keeping this spike from turning into a wave. The right effort at this time will save unnecessary pain and suffering and redeployment of scarce resources again. We have a small window to act. You are requested to give your personal attention to ensure the timely implementation of these instructions. This has to be treated as MOST URGENT, the letter further read.

To vaccinate around 2 lakh people a day, target has been set for different districts in Odisha: Here is the list: