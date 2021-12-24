Odisha Govt Revises Christmas, New Year Restrictions; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday evening revised the days of restrictions imposed for Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state in view of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
In an order issued earlier today by the Office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha, restrictions were imposed from December 25, 2021, to January 2, 2022.
As per the revised order, the curbs will remain in effect on December 25 and from December 31, 2021, to January 2, 2022.
“All other conditions mentioned in the earlier order will remain as such,” read the SRC order.
The Odisha SRC has given special powers to District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, and Commissionerate Police to take all possible measures to enforce the guidelines and may impose additional restrictions if necessary.
Here are the restrictions to remain in effect on 25th Dec 2021 and from 31st Dec 2021 to 2nd January 2022:-
- Christmas celebration shall be limited to Churches with a maximum of 50(fifty) persons joining the mass by strictly following COVID protocols and in terms of specific conditions as imposed by District Magistrates/Municipal Commissioners/ Local Authorities while permitting such mass, if any.
- Zero Night celebration, Welcome to New Year in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, Kalyan Mandaps, etc. is completely banned across the State.
- No celebration other than marriage (but not receptions and ancillary functions) is allowed across the State.
- Funeral rites is allowed with due COVID-19 protocols.
- There shall be strict vigilance on crowding and gathering during the above occasions.
- No community feast is also allowed.
- No social gathering, rallies, orchestras, dances and other cultural programmes shall be permitted.