Odisha Govt Restructures Pay of Radiographer Service Cadre

Bhubaneswar: Owing to the increase in a number of Public Health facilities and patient load in Government Hospitals, the State Government has decided to restructure the Pay of the Odisha Radiographer Service Cadre.

In a notification, the Health and Family Welfare Department said that out of sanctioned strength of 695 base level posts of Radiographer in the scale of pay of Rs.25500-81100/- (Level-7 under ORSP Rules, 2017), 40 posts shall stand abolished in lieu of creation of 479 posts at different levels in the cadre hierarchy leaving 655 posts at base level.

The existing 26 posts of Sr. Radiographer at the Pay Level-9 shall be re-designated as Sr. Radiographer Level-II.

In addition to this, 296 posts of Sr. Radiographer Level-II at the same pay level shall be created arriving at total 322 posts, which is the 1st promotional hierarchy.

There shall be creation of 136 posts of Sr. Radiographer Level-I at Pay Level-10, which is the 2nd promotional hierarchy.

There shall be creation of 46 posts of Radiation Safety Officer at Pay Level-11, which is the 3rd promotional hierarchy.

There shall be creation of 1 (one) post of Assistant Director at Pay Level-12, which is the 4th promotional hierarchy. The total cadre strength will be 1160