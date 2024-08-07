Odisha Govt Restores PAR for Employees, Scraps 5T Charter & Mo Sarkar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday restored the performance appraisal report (PAR) for its employees which was operational before 2019-20.
The General Administration and Public Grievance Department has released a notification confirming the exclusion of these elements from the Annual Confidential Character Rolls (CCR) for Group A, B, and C employees.
According to the updated guidelines, the 5T charter and ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiatives, previously integral to evaluating employee performance, will no longer be included in the assessment criteria.
The decision marks a return to the previous method of assessing the performance of government employees, indicating a notable change in the state’s personnel management strategy. The objective of this change is to simplify the appraisal process and revert to the traditional standards of confidential reporting.
