Odisha Govt Relieves Senior Bureaucrat Pramod Meherda For Central Deputation

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has relieved 1997-batch IAS officer Pramod Kumar Meherda for Central Deputation from September 1. He was serving as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Odisha Governor with additional charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Women & Child Development Dept.

The General Administration & Public Grievance Department has issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday.

The notification read: “Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda is relieved from the State Government with effect from 01.09.2021(AN) to enable him to join his new assignment in Government of India as Managing Director, National Food Security Mission(NFSM) under the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare with additional charge of the post of Secretary, Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board(ASRB) for a tenure of five years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier”.

In the meanwhile, IAS officer Anu Garg, Principal Secretary of Water Resources Department, has been given additional charge of Principal Secretary of Women & Child Development Department.

Similarly, IAS officer Saswata Mishra, Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department with additional charge of Chairman, OSSSC is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Governor, Odisha in addition to his own duties.