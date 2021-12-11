Odisha Govt Releases Ward Reservation List For BMC, CMC & BeMC

Bhubaneswar: The State Home and Urban Development Department Saturday released ward reservation lists for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) ahead of the urban elections.

However, the lists for Rourkela and Sambalpur have not been released since civic elections will not take place in these cities due to pending court cases.

As per the notification, denizens of the urban bodies could either give their suggestions or lodge their complaints on the ward reservations within 10 days.

“After the due date, no suggestion or complaint will be accepted,” the notification read.

Earlier on October 26, the state government had initiated the delimitation of wards and ward-wise reservations for elections in 108 urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state and had directed the district administrations to complete the delimitation and reservation in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur by January 20 and in the rest 105 ULBs by December 13.